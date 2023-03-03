PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A now former Peoria Public School (PPS) employee was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 20-year-old Sentiryia A. Haywood was arrested for child pornography, criminal sexual assault, harmful material, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Haywood has been a Transportation/Monitor with PPS for eight months, since June 14, 2022.

Over the course of the investigation, officers found conclusive evidence that an inappropriate relationship occurred between Haywood and the 14-year-old.

Police shared the information with PPS administrators, who immediately relieved Haywood of her duties and began an internal investigation. Administrators terminated Haywood on Feb. 22.

Haywood has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

PPS Superintendent is Dr. Kherat shared the following statement: