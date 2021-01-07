PPS Foundation hosts annual fundraiser virtually, addresses food insecurity in district

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School (PPS) Foundation hosted its 6th annual 365 Breakfast. This year, things were done virtually.

The event featured a breakfast that could be picked up at Hy-Vee supermarket this morning. Typically, culinary students from PPS prepare the food for about 250 in-person attendees. This year, however, about 180 people took advantage of the curbside pickup breakfast.

According to Cindy Morris, President of the PPS Foundation, the annual fundraiser is $10 thousand short of its $50 thousand goal.

“It’s nice to be so close,” Morris said. “During these times, you never know.”

The PPS Foundation began in 1992 by the board of education. It started as an opportunity to offer grants to teachers but has grown since. This year, especially due to COVID-19, food insecurity is the biggest obstacle facing PPS families.

Morris said 71 percent of students are in the free and reduced lunch program. With COVID-19 to compound the issue, Morris said the foundation had to pivot and focus on “basic-need” support.

“I look at every student like my own,” Morris said. “We have 13 thousand students. We want to help and be there and provide experiences and opportunities for them, but we know that during these times, basic need stuff is real.”

The 365 Breakfast also featured a video presentation. PPS Superintendent,

Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, addressed the issue of food insecurity in the video.

“Good riddance to 2020,” Dr. Desmoulin-Kherat said.

She praised PPS for giving away 500 thousand meals between March and midsummer 2020. She also greatly praised the PPS Foundation for their “Little Free Pantries Initiative,” which built small food pantries outside of 17 PPS schools.

The keynote speaker at the 2021 365 Breakfast was David Booth, 1988 graduate from Peoria Manual High School and current Vice President of Operations for the NBA.

“Who would’ve ever thought a skinny kid from the south side of Peoria,” Booth said in his speech, “could see and experience so many different, wonderful things. I’ll tell you who: my mentors from District 150.”

To donate to the Little Free Pantries, contact Adopt-A-School coordinator Sarah Oakford at sarah.oakford@psd150.org or donate food directly to the small pantries. To donate to the PPS Foundation, visit their website.