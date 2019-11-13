PPS Foundation hosts food drive to fill Little Free Pantries at district schools

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Public Schools Foundation is conducting a food drive through Nov. 22 for its Little Free Pantries to give back in the community.

Little Free Pantries are located at Glen Oak Community Learning Center, Lincoln K-8, Trewyn School, Roosevelt School, Harrison Community Learning Center, Kellar Primary, Thomas Jefferson Primary, Hines Primary, Franklin Primary, Whittier Primary, Northmoor Primary, Charter Oak Primary, Maude Sanders Primary, and Manual Academy.

The pantries are designed to help close the gap for families facing food shortages by stocking non-perishable food, household necessities, and personal hygiene products for school families and neighborhood residents. Approximately 705 of the 13,000 students in Peoria Public Schools are categorized as “low income” based on state or federal guidelines.

Donation drop-off points are the district administration building at 3202 N. Wisconsin Ave; any of the three high schools – Richwoods, Manual and Peoria High – in the district or at Junction City Shopping Center.