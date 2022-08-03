PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) Union President Jeff Adkins announced Wednesday that PFT and Peoria Public Schools (PPS) will be going to federal mediation to hash out contract agreements.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat claimed there was progress with negotiations between PPS and PFT, having met for the 18th time Tuesday night.

Representatives from PFT said they are not as confident as the superintendent in the bargaining process, as the two sides remain far from agreement.

A press release with further details on federal mediation is set to be released Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.