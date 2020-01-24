PPS holding informational meetings on D2 program

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools is providing informational meetings on its D2 program as 2020-2021 students are being welcomed.

The program is a partnership between Peoria High Schools and Illinois Central College. It helps PPS students not only earn a high school diploma and an associate’s degree as well.

The meetings next month will be held on Feb. 4 at Manual Academy and Peoria High School. Another meeting will be held the next day at Richwoods. Additionally, a makeup meeting will be held at the district’s administration building on Feb. 13.

Students entering their junior year at Manual Academy, Peoria High School, and Richwoods High School are eligible to apply to next fall’s D2 program. Students attend classes at ICC North, transportation is provided, and students finish classes in time to return to their high school for extracurriculars or attend to part-time jobs or other responsibilities.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said the D2 program also allows college credits to be transferred to all Illinois four-year colleges and universities. She also said students will maintain friendships and leadership opportunities.

“We look forward to meeting with parents, giving more details on the D2 program and answering questions about this truly innovative offering for Peoria Public Schools students and families,” Kherat said.