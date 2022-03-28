PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School (PPS) Board gave the green light to “English as a Second Language” literacy libraries.

The $59,000 purchase will help students who aren’t as proficient in English as others.

Funded by Title III, the money will help implement new language instruction, educational programs, and academic content instructional programs for English learners and immigrant children and youth.

School Board President Gregory Wilson said he is excited to get this project rolling.

“As we see so many different diverse cultures coming together, it’s important that we’re able to understand one another through the different languages that we speak,” he said.

The libraries will be implemented at Lindbergh, Kellar, Hines, CT Vivian, and Northmoor. The timeline for these libraries is still up in the air.