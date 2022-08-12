PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School staffing shortages are plaguing the nation, including right here in Peoria.

Peoria Public Schools (PPS) hosted a hiring event Friday in hopes to get more positions filled in the district. The PPS recruitment specialist, Chris Rohwedder, said they are looking to fill more than 100 jobs.

According to a National Education Association survey, 55% of educators are now indicating that they are ready to leave the profession. This is even being felt in Peoria as hundreds of teachers rallied on Monday for higher pay and a negotiated contract.

As this crisis arises, district 150 is turning to hire events.

Rohwedder said at the last hiring event, over 200 people showed up.

“Well I know for sure our transportation department hired 10 bus drivers, we hired several bus monitors and actually a couple certified teachers as well,” said