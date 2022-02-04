PPS students encouraged to submit art to ‘Heart contest’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools students are called to unleash their inner artist by participating in a ‘Heart Contest’ put on by Peoria Public Schools Foundation, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The winner receives art supplies and their artwork will be displayed at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

“We love student art. We always like to showcase that so we thought of a fun social media contest,” said PPS President Cindy Miller.

Miller said they are looking forward to seeing students tap into their artistic side.

“We’re basically calling out to our students to do some type of heart art. We’re leaving it very open to what the student feels that is,” she said.

Miller said they hope to see a lot of student engagement.

“We’re hoping with kids being in their home the last three days and with the snow…maybe their creative juices will be flowing and we’ll get some more interest in it,” she said.

Students can submit their heart artwork through the foundation’s Facebook page. The last day to submit is Feb. 12.