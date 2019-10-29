PPS superintendent Kherat discusses Teacher Pathway program

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Public highschool school students will now have the opportunity to start working toward a professional educator career path.

The Teacher Pathway Program is intended for high school students who are interested in becoming a professional educator, such as a teacher, principal or superintendent. Students joining the program will begin taking dual-credit classes toward this career path.

“It’s part of a grown your own initiative,” Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said. “The idea is to help them get into college and as soon as they graduate, the idea is to bring them back and get them back in our schools. They are more likely to stay because they are from the area.”

Desmoulin-Kherat said students who complete the Teacher Pathway Program will graduate, having earned 12 college credit hours.

Informational meetings will be held at the three high schools:

Peoria High- November 7

Manual- November 7