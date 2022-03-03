PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Peoria Public Schools (PPS) are subject to name changes in the next few years.

Charles Lindbergh Middle School, Washington Gifted Middle School, Roosevelt Magnet School, Calvin Coolidge Middle School, Harrison Community Learning Center, and Lincoln K-8th are all up in the air for new names.

Back in 2020, Board President Gregory Wilson made the proposal to change some of the school’s names because he was concerned that these school names were associated with people who had racist or negative ideals.

During the town hall meeting, the board members brought up the process of choosing names:

The open period to accept recommended names ran from Sept. 1, 2021, through Dec. 1, 20211. No names were added after the closing deadaline of Dec. 1, 2021

Peoria Board of Education Members were given a list of all names submitted on Feb. 22, 2022

Proposed cost analysis is pending for the complete renaming of each individual school

At Thursday’s PPS town hall meeting, speakers were given three minutes to discuss what they did or did not want.

Bishop Harold Dawson Jr’s son advocated changing Roosevelt Magnet School to honor his late father.

“Changing the identity, changing the pride that you will put into a school, such as putting his name on there, would definitely change the identity that a kid would look forward to going to school.”

But there were many people who attended the town hall meeting who were frustrated with the proposed changes in the first place.

Lee Powers, a former Roosevelt Magnet School teacher, said, “Don’t fight a battle on this hill and take from these southside kids the pride that lives in every one of them.”

The next steps are for the committee to take advice from Thursday’s town hall to narrow down names.

Those names will then be sent to the PPS board as a recommendation. A vote on those names is still up in the air at this time.