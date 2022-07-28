PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Charter Oak Primary school held a walk to remind families about the upcoming school year.

The principal of the school, Kathy Rodriguez, said the purpose of their “Because we care” walk is to get involved with the community and reinforce the importance of attendance.

“We notice a difference in our attendance we have built relationships and maintain them and the because we care campaign walk is one of those ways we develop those relationships,” said Rodriguez.

She said 2 absent days equals 10% of the school year lost.

“That is considered chronic absenteeism we know chronic absenteeism can result in difficulty in academics and achievement it impacts a student’s success in school,” said Rodriguez.

She said they go to about 60 students homes who faced attendance challenges in the past year. The school year starts for them on August 3.