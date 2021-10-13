PPS’ Wraparound Center hosting its second free legal workshop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Schools’ Wraparound Center is hosting a free legal workshop, for the second time this year, this Saturday.

The workshop will be focused on the parents of students in District 150 schools.

Yolanda Riley, an attorney, said Saturday’s talks will go over Family Law, Expungement/Sealing, Orders of Protection, Landlord/Tenant Negotiations, and Guardianship of Minors.

Riley said she believes expungement/sealing, orders of protection, and family law would be the most impactful topics for the area. She said the workshop held back in July was successful, but she’d liked to have seen more parents involved.

Riley said she wants Saturday’s workshop to have a domino effect on kids in the area.

“When you start from the household, working your way out, it affects us here at the schools,” Riley said. “These kids that we see here on a daily basis, for example, that may be going through emotional or social issues, I think that sometimes if we can quiet that noise in the home it essentially helps the students and that helps the community.”

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) said the workshop is funded through a grant from the State of Illinois Restore, Reinvest, Renew (R3) program.

The R3 program drives 25% of cannabis tax revenue to fund grants on violence prevention, community development, youth development, housing, reentry, and legal services.

“This year those dollars are going to be upwards of about $60 million that will be distributed throughout the state of Illinois to communities just like this one [Peoria] to do legal workshops to provide people with the opportunity to have access to a phenomenal lawyer all across the state,” Gordon-Booth said.

“One thing we know from working with people who are facing trauma, who facing poverty is that they have extensive legal issues and the legal pathways that have existed before just simply have not been enough to meet the volume of concerns throughout our community,” she said. “So, we’re blessed to have attorney Riley working on behalf of citizens in this community.”

The workshop goes on from 10 a.m. until noon on Oct. 16.

The Wraparound Center is located within the Trewyn School at 1419 S. Folkers Ave, Door 16.

Those looking to RSVP for the workshop can call 309-282-1919.