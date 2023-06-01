EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– The 85th Dairy Month has officially commenced and Prairie Farms wants to pay it forward.

To celebrate the festivities, 30 Feeding America food banks will be receiving 85 pallets of milk, or 346,000 servings.

“Over the past 85 years, Prairie Farms has established itself as one of America’s leading dairy cooperatives. In honor of our dairy farmers, we kicked off Dairy Month by partnering with Feeding America to make significant milk donations to 30 food banks in 14 states in America’s heartland.”

National Dairy Month originally began in 1937 to promote drinking milk but evolved into an annual tradition to celebrate the dairy industry.

“Food prices and supply chain disruptions are affecting food banks, and household budgets for millions of families are tightening. In 2021, 34 million people—1 in 10 people—experienced food insecurity in the U.S.,” said Dru Montri, Ph.D., vice president, Agri-Food Engagement at Feeding America. “Prairie Farms’ milk donations to partner food banks across the Midwest will help communities facing hunger access this much-needed source of nutrients.”

The following Illinois food banks are part of the promotion;