EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– The Prarie Farms in Edwardsville announced a voluntary recall of Private Label Holiday Nog on Friday.

According to an FDA news release, the recall is due to a batch being mislabeled and possibly containing an undeclared egg allergen.

All potentially mislabeled products made between Dec. 4 through Dec. 6 have been pulled from the shelves. As of now, there haven’t been any illness cases reported.

The product may be returned to their local United Dairy Farmers for a refund.

Further questions can be directed to the Consumer Relations department toll-free at 1-800-833-1177, or direct concerns to Prairie Farms at 618-659-5700.

Only United Dairy Farmers Holiday Nog is affected by the recall.