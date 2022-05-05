PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A special evening dedicated to breast cancer survivors, the Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria hosted the 19th annual Prayer for the Cure.

Pray for the Cure is an event that recognizes faith and family as key factors for many breast cancer survivors as they combat their diagnosis and treatment.

“Women’s health is valued and it is important for us to reach out in a spiritual level and an emotional level for those that are surviving and going through the treatment of breast cancer,” said Robin Gathers, secretary for Pray for the Cure.

With one in eight women diagnosed with breast cancer, this is an event that brings hope to its survivors.

“I think it provides the message of hope to the people of Central Illinois, for everything that’s being done for breast cancer research, and just, you know, the power of prayer,” said Co-Chair of Programming for Pray for the Cure Leah Grebner.

Started by Pastor Linda Butler 19 years ago, Robin Gathers was asked to write their theme song, I Will Believe.

“It is a very loving and encouraging atmosphere to have,” said Gathers.

Leaders of Pray for the Cure are even finding ways to help those battling cancer year-round

Gathers said, “We are working to become year-round support for those who are in need of spiritual and emotional support during their treatment and survival of breast cancer.”

Although the event only lasts one night out of the year, the event brings breast cancer survivors together forever.

The Metro Center is holding the Susan G. Komen breast cancer More Than Pink walk this Saturday at 6:30 a.m.