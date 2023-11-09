PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The McRib has officially come out of retirement, but only in select areas.

A Dentsu Creative news release states that McRib enthusiasts in the Peoria/Bloomington area will have a chance to partake in the elusive sandwich starting Nov. 15.

Debuting in 1981 in Kansas City, the McRib has something of a cult following. A website exists for the McRib faithful to identify locations with the sandwich and report sightings with other fans. A countdown clock is proudly on display for when the McRib drops in America next.

Anyone interested in seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce with slivered onions and crisp pickles will have until Dec. 10 to grab one.