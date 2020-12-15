Pre-K students in Bloomington donate hundreds of items to crisis nursery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Preschoolers at Bloomington’s Chesterbrook Academy are joining in on the giving season.

The students held a donation drive to help children and families in Champaign County have a holiday to remember. They were able to gather hundreds of diapers, toys, clothes, and wipes, and donated the items to the Urbana Crisis Nursery.

Assistant Principal Jen McClurg says, through this, the students learned the importance of giving back to their community and helping others.

“They get really into it, and they like to see what different things they can bring and how they can help,” said McClurg. “We talked to them a little about who might get these items, and why they might need things, and it’s kind of fun to see them realize other people need things that they can help with, even at four and five years old.”

She says they had a goal of 200 items but ended up giving the Crisis Nursery 225.