PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One week after explosions and fire rang out at the BioUrja plant, the Peoria Fire Department continues to put out the flames.

The fire department is currently working with OHSA, and other organizations during the investigation.

Several other fire departments have responded to the former ADM plant, including Germantown Fire, Chicago Fire, Pekin Fire, Creve Coeur Fire, Bartonville Fire, and East Peoria Fire.

Tuesday, May 17th into the next day, foam mitigation began and will be reassessed throughout Wednesday.

The plan is to work with BioUrja to isolate and put out the ongoing fires so crews can begin the demolition process.

Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the department will remain at the plant until it is deemed stable and safe for the community. Sollberger plans to keep residents updated as the process continues.