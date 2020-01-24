Precision Planting Winter Conference lets farmers share ideas across the map

TREMONT, Ill. — Local farming leaders showed the world how they put the plow to the ground.

The Precision Planting Winter Conference wrapped up in Tremont on Friday.

Agriculture leaders and enthusiasts talked about ways to grow consistently.

Precision planting spokesperson Bryce Baker says it’s a good way to show the world how you hit the fields. Baker also gave encouragement to farmers after a tough 2019.

“Put last year behind, right, so it’s a new year. It’s time to keep pressing forward, and there are small changes that growers can make to just improve their livelihood, the way that their planter works. It doesn’t necessarily take a new piece of equipment, it can be upgrading what they have,” said Baker.

For the farmers that couldn’t attend, the conference was simulcasted to different areas of the globe, including Canada.