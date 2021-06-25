Preckshot Pharmacy will hold chronic disease screening event this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As part of some ongoing events new this year, Preckshot Professional Pharmacy in Peoria will hold chronic disease screenings on June 25 and 26.

Preckshot’s owner, Corey Dolan, said he wants to get back to regular health screenings since they were largely neglected during the pandemic.

The pharmacy will host CureCoach Inc., a company that uses what they call a “CureScreen.” It is a 15-minute ultrasound of the carotid artery in the neck and can detect arterial disease and prediabetes.

Follow this link to schedule an appointment or call 217-321-1987.