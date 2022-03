PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, a Peoria man was indicted on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

Court documents revealed 44-year-old Jordan L. Watkins is facing the charge stemming from an incident that happened in late September 2021.

Watkins was previously arrested for the crime after a traffic stop in February. He was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

His bond has been set at $500,000, and his next court date is Thursday.