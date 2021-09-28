Pregnant teen struck by gunfire in Bloomington Monday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old pregnant girl was shot Monday night in Bloomington.

Police responded to the 1300 block of N. Hershey Road for a shots fired call, where they found gunfire struck one of the apartments and later learned the girl was also hit.

She was transported to Care BroMenn Emergency Room for medical treatment, but the injury was not considered life-threatening.

There were no additional injuries reported, no suspect information to release and no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or KRaisbeck@cityblm.org.