PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several Central Illinois football teams had first round playoff games on Saturday.

Football Scores

Peoria High beat Dectaur MacArthur 62-14

Normal West beat Danville 21-0

Metamora beat Jacksonville 68-34

Farmington beat El Paso Gridley 40-30

Tri-Valley beat Clifton Central 44-0

Knoxville beat Mendon Unity 33-14

Central Catholic upset Mercer County 27-26 in overtime

Olympia upset Benton 32-21

Notre Dame defeated Morton 1-0 in the sectional finals. They’ll head to super sectionals on Tuesday in Sterling.

Washington girls cross country won a 2A sectional girls championship in Metamora off the legs of Sophia Rodriguez, who was runner up. Dunlap and Notre were second and third, respectively. In the boys race, Morton’s Josh Weeks won the race and the Potters were sectional champs. Notre Dame was runner up.

Eureka finished second in the 1A sectional girls race with Elmwood in third. Central Catholic’s Addie Symonds was the runner up in the race. Top-ranked U-High won the boys race as a team, Eureka second and El Paso-Gridley third.

Eureka senior Charlie Bardwell won the race. The state meet is set for next Saturday at Detweiler Park.