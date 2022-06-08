NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Preparations began Wednesday morning for one of the largest Corvette-only car shows in the world that started here in Central Illinois.

Organizers with the Bloomington Gold Corvette Show arrived in town Tuesday night and started measuring and putting together facilities Wednesday for this weekend’s show.

This year’s show is the 50th Anniversary and organizers decided to return where it all began after hosting the event in Indianapolis for the last decade. It’s the first time Bloomington Gold will be held in the Bloomington-Normal area since the 1990s.

The show will be held at Illinois State University’s campus and throughout Normal. Director of Media Relations at ISU, Eric Jome said it’s nice to host large events again.

“It is a big deal for the campus as its a way to showcase our facilities and to help out a big show like that,” Jome said.

Organizers prepped Redbird Arena, Horton Fieldhouse and Bone Student Center in anticipation for most of the corvettes arriving Thursday.

“We had to come measure the whole floor and measure the entrances and all the things like that and then figure out different possible layouts,” said owner of Bloomington Gold Corvettes, Guy Larsen.

75 corvettes will be judged inside Redbird Arena and attendees can find the rest outside in surrounding parking lots and inside other ISU facilities.

“We’re expecting to have on Friday, weather holding, we should have maybe 2,000 and on Saturday I’d guess around 3,500 or 4,000 Corvettes,” Larsen said.

Larsen said corvette enthusiasts are traveling near and far to take part in the show. After all, it’s the self-proclaimed “Granddaddy of Corvette Shows.”

“There’s a group coming from Nebraska, people coming from Wisconsin, Missouri, Ohio so they’ll travel some distance to do this,” Larsen said.

Officials with the show expect anywhere from 10-20,000 attendees and those visitors bring an expected $1 million in tourism revenue.

“We actually have very few hotel rooms left,” said CEO/President of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Visit BN, Crystal Howard.

Howard said the show is chance to show off the area’s hotels, restaurants and attractions to many who may have not been to the area before.

“Hopefully the Bloomington Gold Corvette Show will have that great hospitality experience and will want to continue to come back for years to come,” Howard said.

For more information on ticket prices, and show details head to the Bloomington Gold website.