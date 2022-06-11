BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Airport and the McLean County Disaster Council held a full scale emergency drill at the Synergy Flight Center.

Marketing Deputy Director of the Airport, Fran Strebing, said the drills happen every three years as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Agency.

“It’s to test the emergency response if there was an incident on the air field here at the airport,” said Stebing.

About 60 volunteers came out to put on make up to fake wounds and act as a victim in the drill.

Twenty-six agencies under the McLean County Disaster Council responded to the drill, and Strebing said the council preparations help the community.

“It’s a good thing for the community that their emergency response agencies are all working together so it’s very important for us as an airport because it’s required but it’s also really important for the community,” said Strebing.

She said the drill takes about four hours, and features the fire department putting out a fire on an airplane, and first responders aiding the victims.

Strebing also said the drill takes about four hours and volunteers were taken to the local hospitals, as a test, to see if hospitals can handle a potential influx of victims being brought in.