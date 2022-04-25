BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Earth Day celebrations continued Monday for Bloomington preschoolers at Chesterbrook Academy.

One, two, and three-year-olds at the preschool released ladybugs into their school garden Monday morning to cap off their lesson about Earth and the purpose of maintaining a healthy planet.

Principal Kimberli Conder said the goal of the lesson was teaching the children that no matter how big or small that all animals and living things serve a purpose to the planet.

“They are actually very healthy in helping flowers grow, keeping pests away, and things like that. That’s actually a perfect place where we did it because we have some wasp and bee issues so its going to help our little garden grow out there,” Conder said.

Students will also be planting sunflowers in the garden area this week.

Conder said the school hopes to do similar activities to this one in the near future.