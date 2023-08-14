BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More positive West Nile virus samples have been identified in McLean County.

According to a McLean County Health Department(MCHD) news release, a mosquito pool that was collected in the 61705 zip code area of west Bloomington and a bird sample from the 61701 zip code area of Bloomington both tested positive for West Nile virus.

Staff from the MCHD began to distribute doorknob hangers in the neighborhood where the samples were collected from.

Another dead bird also tested positive on July 28 in the 61761 zip code in Normal.

West Nile virus is known to cause a slight fever or headache, with more severe cases known to cause a high fever, paralysis, disorientation and death.

“Those who are at highest risk for serious illness are those 50 years of age or older and people with compromised immune systems,” said Angie Crawford, MCHD Senior Environmental Health Practitioner. “Symptoms can occur anywhere from 3-14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Those concerned about symptoms should consider seeking medical attention.”

The health department recommends residents follow the Three R’s: remove areas of standing water, repel mosquitoes using repellant, and report dead birds that show no sign of injuries.