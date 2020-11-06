President Donald Trump continues making claims of a rigged election, political expert says there’s no evidence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It is down to the wire in the race to 270 electoral votes. As the the race gets tighter, President Donald Trump continues to make claims of a rigged election.

Thursday, President Trump approached the podium at The White House, with an update.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win. If you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us,” he said.

Rob Hanauer attorney with Hanauer Law Office, LLC said there is no evidence of election fraud.

To accuse society of widespread voter fraud without evidence it makes no sense… Rob Hanauer, Hanauer Law Office, LLC

On election night, President Trump post this tweet:

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) responded to his tweet saying, “The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose.”

Absentee and mail-in voting were both legal options for voters this year. Hanauer said eliminiating one the options through a court procedure would be “crazy.”

President Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, challenging the ballot counts.

“The president is trying to find some way to make the math work for him and it’s not looking very good,” Emily Schnurr, assistant professor with Bradley University said.

Schnurr said if there is widespread election fraud happening right now, voters want to know about, but the President has not provided any evidence.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) sent WMBD a statement.

Davis said anyone who makes claims of voter fraud must back those up with actual evidence. Adding, making unsubstantiated claims regarding the legitimacy of an election does not help our country.

Trump can file a lawsuit, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to win. Rob Hanauer, Hanauer Law Office, LLC

The lawsuits filed in Michigan and Georgia by President Trump’s campaign have been dismissed.

Schnurr said President Trump is making a very serious claim. She said if there is widespread or systemic fraud in the election, that undermines the entire system.

