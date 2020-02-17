Presidential roots in central Illinois

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s no better way to spend Presidents Day than admiring some of central Illinois’ connections to our nation’s presidents.

In Bloomington, Lincoln spent many years as an attorney for the eighth judicial circuit.

The Lincoln exhibit inside of the McLean County Museum of History teaches people about his time spent in the area and the lasting impact lincoln has had.

As America’s 16th president, Lincoln was considered a man of the people.

“Lincoln is really the story of America in many ways,” said Bill Kemp, librarian at McLean County Museum of History.

In McLean County, Lincoln’s connection to the area and his influence can even be felt in the present day.

“We believe he spent more time in Bloomington than anywhere else, other than his hometown of Springfield obviously,” said Kemp.

Lincoln was progressive for his time and known for his morals and ethics. He also was anti-slavery and believed all people were created equal.

“He believed that included African Americans and that was a radical proposition for somebody to take, even in the north in the 1850s,” said Kemp.

Museum librarian bill kemp says the exhibit focuses on lincoln’s radical stances as a leader.

“This exhibit here, we really concentrate on Lincoln’s moral growth in the 1850s.”

Visitors at the museum can experience that movement for themselves, taking a step back into Lincoln’s time.

The newest addition to the exhibit is an 1851 legal pleading written by Lincoln himself. The one and a half page document was donated to the museum on February 15 by retired Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar Guy Fraker.

The McLean County Museum of History is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is offering free admission all day long for Presidents Day.

Another president with central Illinois roots is 40th president Ronald Reagan.

Regan attended Eureka College and was involved with many clubs and organizations. He later went on to be an actor, governor of California, and serve two terms as President of the United States.

People can also visit the Ronald W. Reagan Museum to learn more about Reagan and his ties to central Illinois.