NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The candidates running for the 91st House district in Illinois had the chance to go head-to-head Tuesday in a debate at Illinois State University

WGLT and WCBU public radio stations hosted the debate between Republican candidate Scott Preston and Democratic candidate Sharon Chung at ISU Tuesday night.

The debate was moderated by WGLT’s Charlie Schlenker, editor of ISU’s The Vidette paper Kellie Foy, and Colleen Reynolds of WGLT and the McLean County League of Women Voters.

The pair discussed several topics, including gun violence.

“It takes a comprehensive approach to address that issue. From providing resources from an education standpoint, and making sure that we are meeting kids and people in their younger years where they are and giving them good examples,” Preston said.

“Making sure that we are protecting victims of domestic violence and abuse by making sure that their abuser aren’t able to get guns,” Chung said.

The full debate is available online.