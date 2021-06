PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in a fatal crash has received new indictments for driving under the influence.

Diana Marie Schick, who was previously indicted in the crash which killed Cherish Coleman, received two more indictments for driving under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Schick was initially indicted on March 4 for leaving the scene of the crash which took place on Tuesday, March 2.

Her new arraignment date has been set for July 8 at 9 a.m. Bond has been set at $200,000.