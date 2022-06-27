PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria may see more relief at the gas pump this week as the average gas price in the city fell 8.3 cents, averaging $5.17 per gallon on Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 33.1 cents per gallon higher than one month ago and $1.93 per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area is listed at $4.89, while the most expensive price is 40 cents higher at $5.29 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $4.75, down from last week’s $4.87. The average price in the Champaign area is $5.00 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $5.10.

Across the state, the lowest price is listed at $4.61 per gallon. The most expensive listed price is $6.99, over $2 higher. The statewide average is $5.44 per gallon, 12.9 cents cheaper than last week’s average.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said these declines could be a good sign for gas prices moving forward.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said De Haan. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

The national average this week is down to $4.88 per gallon, up 28.3 cents from one month ago and $1.79 higher than one year ago.

The price of diesel has also risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.