PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria rose another 13 cents in the last week, averaging $5.31 at the pump.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 58 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $2.03 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $5.11, while the most expensive price is listed at $6.66 per gallon, $1.55 per gallon higher.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $5.62 per gallon, up 19 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $5.16 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price jumped to $4.88 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said that nearly every state in the US reached $5 per gallon, but that will not necessarily deter drivers.

“Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels,” said DeHaan. “Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”