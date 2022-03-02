PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As oil prices continue to climb, Illinoisans are feeling the pain at the gas pump.

Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA, said the average price per gallon in Illinois was $3.93 on Wednesday, an increase of six cents in just one day.

“It’s unpredictable times right now, and what happens on the other side of the world does and is having a consequence,” she said.

Hart said oil prices increased by $16 per barrel just days after Russia invaded Ukraine. If things don’t change, she said gasoline prices could climb by 40 cents per gallon or more.

“It’s a volatile market right now, and we just don’t know how this conflict is going to end. So we can’t really project how high the gas prices might go,” she said.

Brett Beachler, vice president of Beachler’s Vehicle Care and Repair in Peoria, said gasoline prices have been climbing for years because of bad policy.

“We went wrong a little over a year ago when we cut off the Keystone Pipeline,” he remarked.

Beachler said the Russia-Ukraine conflict sped up already increasing prices, and now Americans are paying price at the pump.

“They’re really jumping because they tip the $4 scale. They’ve been jumping for months and months and months. Of course, people aren’t happy because it cuts in their budgets, and they’ve got to cut out in order to afford gas,” he said.

Hart said switching from winter fuel to summer fuel will make prices rise too.

“The summer blend is more expensive to make, so that could also add a couple cents to what we’re going to be paying,” she said.

To save on gasoline usage, Hart said to combine errands in one trip, consider paying cash and take out any extra weight in the car.