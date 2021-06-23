‘Pride Popcorn’ to benefit LGBTQ scholarship for Heartland students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities’ favorite is giving back to LGBTQ+ college students, one popcorn kernel at a time.

Donny B’s Gourmet Popcorn and Gift off of Empire Street in Bloomington is selling a new, “Pride Popcorn”. It’s an assorted fruit-flavored variety, representing all the colors in the rainbow.

The popcorn sells for $2.50 a bag and a dollar of every bag purchased is donated to a scholarship fund for a Heartland Community College student in the LGBTQ+ commuity.

Owner of Donny B’s, Donny Bounds, said the goal is to raise $25,000 to award a student a $500 scholarship every year.

“It will give a $500 scholarship to a student starting in the fall, but we will continue to raise money throughout the next year or so until we get that $25,000 raised and then we’ll move on to the ISU scholarship to raise another $25,000,” Bounds said.

If interested donations can be placed in a jar at the store directly online. Find the link here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News