‘Pride Popcorn’ to benefit LGBTQ scholarship for Heartland students

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities’ favorite is giving back to LGBTQ+ college students, one popcorn kernel at a time.

Donny B’s Gourmet Popcorn and Gift off of Empire Street in Bloomington is selling a new, “Pride Popcorn”. It’s an assorted fruit-flavored variety, representing all the colors in the rainbow.

The popcorn sells for $2.50 a bag and a dollar of every bag purchased is donated to a scholarship fund for a Heartland Community College student in the LGBTQ+ commuity.

Owner of Donny B’s, Donny Bounds, said the goal is to raise $25,000 to award a student a $500 scholarship every year.

“It will give a $500 scholarship to a student starting in the fall, but we will continue to raise money throughout the next year or so until we get that $25,000 raised and then we’ll move on to the ISU scholarship to raise another $25,000,” Bounds said.

If interested donations can be placed in a jar at the store directly online. Find the link here.