Primary Election battle set for Ward 7 seat in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington city council elections are shaping up to be a battle this coming spring.

Five community members are gunning for Ward 7, and according to law if four or more people are running for a seat it triggers a primary election.

On February 23rd, councilwoman Mary “Mollie” Ward, will battle Daniel Freburg, Kelby Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks and Coretta Jackson for the position. The Executive Director of the Bloomington Election Commission says, the top two vote-getters will go on to face each other in the general municipal election.

Unlike the rest of the council Mary Ward was appointed to the position by Mayor Tari Renner, after former Ward 7 representative Scott Black resigned earlier this year.

She hopes her minor experience on the council propels her over the competition.