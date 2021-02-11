Princeton Review names Bradley a 2021 top online nursing program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University’s online nursing program made it onto the Princeton Review’s 2021 list of top online nursing programs.

Due to the pandemic, The Princeton Review considers a rigorous online nursing program to be more relevant than ever, according to a press release.

Associate Dean and Director of Nursing at Bradley, Dr. Jessica Clark, said the students are always prepared to adapt to the changing medical landscape.

“Our students were already experienced to handle a changing health care landscape and did so with great resiliency,” Clark said. “Our faculty and staff also worked hard to adjust plans of study to accommodate the increased demands of family and professional obligations.”

Clark said Bradley adapted to the pandemic by offering to delay clinical rotations with theory courses and offering alternatives to face-to-face clinical rotations for students.

“With these practices in place, students were able to progress in their degree with minimal interruption and stayed on target for graduation,” Clark said.

More information about Bradley’s online nursing program can be found on its website.