PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Princeville art teacher has been arrested Friday by sheriff’s deputies for touching students and making them feel “uncomfortable.”

Anthony R. Johnson, 46, of Mackinaw was arrested by members of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of misdemeanor battery. Sheriff Chris Watkins said each counts represents one student who reported that the way Johnson touched them, made them feel uncomfortable.

The sheriff declined to elaborate further, citing the ongoing case.

“We encourage any other students that have maybe had an uncomfortable experience to contact the school and Detective Demery at (309) 216-4475.

Princeville School District 326 Superintendent Tony Shinall said “Mr. Johnson is employed by the District, but is on administrative leave.”

Shinnall added “Mr. Johnson has not been on campus at all this school year.”

The teacher, he said, was hired in 2003 and was to start his 21st year with the district.

Johnson, who taught at both the junior high and the high school, bonded out of the Peoria County Jail on Saturday after posting $160, according to online court records.