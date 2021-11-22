Princeville Community School District going remote after surge in cases

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Remote learning is in session for students in the Princeville Community School District.

The week before Thanksgiving, schools reported more than 80 students out due to COVID-19 quarantine/isolation guidelines, according to a press release on the district Facebook page. More than 100 additional students have been placed in a “test to stay” protocol.

Due to the quick surge in cases, Princeville schools will be closed for in-person learning beginning Tuesday, Nov. 23 until Monday, Dec. 6. A return to in-person learning is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7.

All extracurricular activities will also be canceled/postponed (games and practices) until school resumes in person.

Many teachers will be working with students synchronously, but some teachers will likely need to utilize packets and/or choice boards (especially at the younger grade levels).

For those classes needing to move to packets or choice boards, those materials may be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The time is yet to be determined.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided and can be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 30. Times are yet to be determined.

The District Daycare/Migrant Head Start Program will continue to operate as normal.

The vaccination clinic for students aged five to 11, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 9 am to 12 pm, will continue as planned.

The clinic will be in the grade school gym. They will accept walk-ins (ages five to 11) but will be limited to the number of vaccines the clinic has available.

-With the increase in COVID cases in the Princeville area, the Health Department is also recommending that parents quickly access testing, preferably PCR, to limit unknowingly spreading the virus to families and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday.