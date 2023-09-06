PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Highway Department announced Wednesday that it will begin a sealcoating project on Princeville Jubilee Road starting on Thursday.

The project will occur on Princeville Jubilee between US Route 150 and US Route 90.

The highway department is asking motorists to seek an alternate route if possible. Motorists are also encouraged to be cautious of intermittent delays, fresh oil, and loose rock.

Contact the Peoria County Highway Department at 309-697-6400 with any questions.