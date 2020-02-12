Princeville store catches fire

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire broke out at the Country Feed & Supplies store in Princeville around noon on Wednesday.

Multiple fire crews responded to the incident, including the Chillicothe Fire Department and the Brimfield Community Fire Protection District.

The owners of Country Feed & Supplies had plans to open a new restaurant this spring after a fire destroyed Los Jimadores Mexican Restaurant last June. The restaurant was going to be next to the Country Feed & Supplies location.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time or if there were any injuries.

