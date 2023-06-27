PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Princeville woman is facing four counts of animal cruelty.

A Peoria County grand jury has indicted 42-year-old Stacy Mueller on three charges of cruelty to animals and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony.

She intentionally failed to provide adequate food, water, and shelter to a dog thereby causing the death of the dog at 219 W South St, Princeville, Illinois. Peoria County Grand Jury

The three counts of cruelty to animals include cruel treatment or starvation of the dogs, identified as Cookies, Cappuccino, and Ziggy.

According to Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos’ office, the dogs found in a shed located on the South Street property, were “malnourished and covered in feces and flies. There was no food or water inside the shed, and the temperature inside was 94-degrees.”

As a condition of her bond, she is not allowed to possess or be in the presence of any animals, according to court records.

Mueller’s arraignment date is set for June 29 at 9:30 a.m.