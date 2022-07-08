PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum is welcoming its newest team member, the Pringle Robot.

The robot was created by Peoria-based company Pringle Robotics. It can guide guests to different galleries throughout the museum and play educational videos.

Leaders with Peoria Riverfront Museum said it’s the first time a Pringle Robot has been used at a museum.

Staff added that it is not meant to replace people, but instead to enhance the museum experience.

“This just kind of adds that little extra touch that can get them to the places they want to go with a little bit more of a personal experience with the robot when one of us isn’t available,” said Brittany Eson, manager of visitor services at Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Eson said the Peoria Riverfront Museum is currently giving the robot a test run to determine its popularity, and so far they have seen good results.

“It’s been really great seeing the joy that it brings people because it’s not every day that you see a robot somewhere that’s working. I’ve seen kids do Conga Lines, I’ve seen kids do really fun things with him, and it’s a great way to interact,” Eson said.

The Pringle Robot was brought to the museum with the help of board member Gregory Gerontes.