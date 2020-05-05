Breaking News
Gov. Pritzker announces new plan to reopen Illinois by region, in phases
Print company helps raise thousands of dollars for local businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria print company, Lost Art Print & Design, started a t-shirt campaign in April to help local businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The companies’ owner, Danielle Laroche, has partnered with over 80 businesses and in the first round of sales sold 12,360 shirts.

Each shirt raises $10 for the company customers choose to support. You can see a list of companies on Lost Art’s ‘It Stays in Peoria’ website here.

The highest-sold shirt supports ‘Communication Junction,’ who has 118 shirts sold.

The deadline to buy shirts this round is May 15 at 11:59 p.m. (CDT).

If you’d like to nominate a business to be a part of this campaign, email danielle@lostartdesigns.com

