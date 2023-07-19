PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman will continue serving behind bars in connection with a deadly SUV vs. bicycle crash, but for much less than she had previously been sentenced.

Destinee Cole, 23, was sentenced to four years in prison after she was found to have had metabolized cannabis in her body on June 7, 2021, when her SUV collided with Corey Griffin’s motorized bike, killing him.

At her sentencing hearing in April, Cole and her attorney, Kevin Sullivan argued that “extraordinary circumstances existed why she shouldn’t go to prison but at the time, Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman disagreed.

But during a brief hearing on Wednesday, the chief judge reversed course and in a rare move, changed her mind and imposed a four-year term of probation for Cole, who still must serve about 100 days left in custody to fulfill a 180-day sentence.

In a 15-page motion filed shortly after Cole was initially sentenced, Sullivan argued the four-year prison term was too stiff, saying his client wasn’t the typical offender. First off, the attorney contended at a hearing in June that the marijuana had little to do with the accident, saying that a reconstruction of the accident made it appear that Griffin broadsided Cole’s SUV.

Second, the lawyer argued his client had little to no criminal history and that she stayed at the scene and attempted to render aid to Griffin. She also fully cooperated with police, Sullivan said of Cole.

At that June hearing, prosecutors, however, asked Gorman to leave the sentence in place. The judge continued the hearing until Wednesday when she made a final decision.

Normally, when a person is sentenced to less than a year, such terms are subject to day-for-day “good-time” credit but because there was “great bodily harm” involved, she must serve all of her time.

In February, Cole pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated DUI as part of a deal with prosecutors that saw any possible prison term capped at eight years.

Cole’s Chevrolet Equinox collided with a motorized bicycle operated by 33-year-old Corey D. Griffin. The collision occurred at about 6 p.m. on June 7, 2021, near the intersection of Kellogg and Waverly Avenues in West Peoria.

Police initially charged Cole with disobeying a stop sign, a traffic offense but results of laboratory tests received later indicated she had more than 5 nanograms, the legal limit, of metabolized cannabis in her system, according to court records.

This story will be updated.