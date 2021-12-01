Pritzker Administration investing millions in local airports

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a new round of COVID-19-related emergency housing assistance, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Abundant Faith Christian Center in Springfield, Ill.. Pritzker says he supports changing the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act to allow employers and others to bar people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pritzker says the act, which prevents forced medical treatment on those who have conscientious objections, “was never intended to cover a pandemic where we’re trying to keep people alive.” (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $94 million in funding to revitalize airports across Illinois Wednesday.

According to a press release, the money was awarded to improve local airports through the Rebuild Illinois Airport Capital Improvement Program.

“Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the full federal funding that they need to finish,” Pritzker said. “We want our airports throughout the state to be the best in the nation, and these airport grants are making a real difference. Every community deserves prosperity, safety, resiliency, and opportunity – and that’s what this program seeks to advance.”

The funding is meant to help fund projects including planning, construction, reconstruction, development, and improvement of local airports to increase safety and efficiency.

$8,317,557 of the state funding will be going towards seven local airports including:

Central Illinois Regional Airport: $3,342,600

Ingersoll Airport: $360,000

Havana Regional Airport: $92,457

Marshall County Airport: $666,000

Galesburg Municipal Airport: $1,291,500

Pekin Municipal Airport: $1,665,000

General Wayne A. Downing‐Peoria International Airport: $900,000

“This historic investment will help improve safety and efficiency at airports big and small throughout the state – all while creating good-paying jobs in our communities,” Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17) said.

A full list of the funding distribution for the Airport Capital Improvement Program across the state can be found on I-DOT’s website.