CHICAGO (WMBD) — In a second wave of license issuance, the Pritzker administration has awarded 28 additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to cannabis dispensaries across the state.

A total of 177 licenses have been issued. All business qualify as Social Equity Applicants, meaning a majority of the ownership or staff reside in a disproportionately impacted area or have been arrested for, convicted of, or adjudicated delinquent for cannabis-related offenses.

Of the businesses selected, 41% are majority Black-owned, 7% are majority White-owned, and 4% are majority Latino-owned, while 38% of awardees did not disclose the race of their owners.

“These 177 licenses represent 177 individual but powerful steps toward addressing the decades of injustice preceding cannabis legalization, and I’m proud to help foster an industry that looks much more like the state it serves than its counterparts across the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We can’t turn back time, but we can act with an intentional eye for accountability and diversity, and that’s exactly how we in Illinois will continue to move forward.”

Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, said these new licenses are a step towards making reparations in communities that have experienced the harshest consequences for marijuana use prior to legalization.

“Every license released is another opportunity to create jobs and build wealth in the communities most harmed by the war on drugs, and we are excited for these next steps to accomplish that,” said Treto.

Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) has eight remaining licenses of the 185 licenses designated by law to issue to dispensaries.

A full list of the 177 licensees is available at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s website.