PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker visited Peoria Tuesday, to announce improvements coming to the Bob Michel Bridge.

According to a press release, $24.6 million will be coming to revitalize the Bob Michel bridge as part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital program.

“I’m proud to announce this $24.6 million investment in the Bob Michel Bridge that carries Illinois 40 over the water, facilitating the journey of over 17,000 vehicles each day,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “Together, we are building a new Illinois, dedicating our capital plan to problems that have sat untouched for decades, taking the weight of poorly maintained roads off the backs of our state’s residents, and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs along the way.”

The bridge is expected to close on March 13 and will remain closed for eight months. Traffic will be redirected to the Murray Baker Bridge.

The bridge will remain open to bikes and pedestrians throughout the project.

This story will be updated.