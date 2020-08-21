Pritzker announces nearly $40 million for construction projects across Illinois

FILE – In this Friday, April 17, 2020, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center in Chicago. Democratic governors say they want a bipartisan statement from all governors opposing President Donald Trump’s threatened deployment of the U.S. military to quell unrest stemming from protests over the death of George Floyd. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Two Central Illinois cities will receive federal funding for what Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling capital development projects.

Pritzker said Wednesday Pekin will receive $2 million for street revitalization across the city while Normal will receive $590,000 for a water main replacement.

Pekin and Normal are just two of the many cities in the state that will receive federal funding through the Fast-Track program. Below is the list of all the recipients of the funding:

• City of Beardstown – sewer line replacement, $1,002,000

• City of Calumet City – canoe launch and riverwalk, $1,400,000

• City of Carbondale – Evergreen Park ADA enhancements, $1,245,541

• Chicago Park District – various playground upgrade projects, $1,775,000

• City of Danville –realignment of the Jackson and Voorhees Street intersections, $1,252,279

• City of Dixon – street reconstruction, $1,720,612

• City of Harvard – wastewater system improvements, $2,000,000

• City of Kankakee – ADA sidewalk improvements, $1,800,000

• City of Jacksonville – water main improvements, $815,200

• City of Madison – maintenance building construction, $635,050

• City of Marion – maintenance building repairs, $2,000,000

• City of Pekin – street revitalization, $2,000,000

• City of Polo – stormwater/sewer improvements, $2,000,000

• City of Taylorville – roadwork and utilities repair, $1,551,000

• Town of Normal – water main replacement, $590,000

• Village of Beecher – water main improvements, $966,719

• Winfield Park District– various playground upgrade projects, $2,000,000

The funds come from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) in the form of $39.5 million in grants. The grants are being released through an allocation of $24.8 million from the Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Capital program, and with a $14.7 million allocation for projects located in Opportunity Zones.

“Investments aimed toward building modern infrastructure and fostering stronger and better-connected communities are at the center of our historic $45 billion capital plan,” Pritzker said.

“While COVID-19 continues to present extraordinary economic challenges – our planned infrastructure projects should not have to wait. From small communities downstate to those experiencing decades of underinvestment – these capital investments will provide an economic boost that will create jobs and spark additional community investment for years to come.”

“With the Governor’s leadership on Rebuild Illinois, our state continues to advance critical infrastructure projects today that will bring growth and opportunity to Illinois communities for years to come,” said Acting DCEO Director Michael Negron.

“With nearly $40 million in new capital investment, DCEO is committed to ensuring that shovel-ready projects are able to move forward on time, as well as continued support for long-term projects that will bring equitable opportunity and jobs for our communities.”

