CHICAGO (WMBD)– Gov. Pritzker wants Illinois to reach “functional zero” homelessness and has assembled a team to make it happen.

According to a press release, Pritzker’s budget dedicates $360 million to the anti-homeless initiative.

The inaugural Home Illinois Summit at Malcolm X College in Chicago assembled Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), members of the Interagency Task Force on Homelessness, and the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness.

“We must continue working together to find solutions to ensure that every Illinoisan has access to essential housing and support,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is a first-of-its-kind multi-agency endeavor — bringing together state agencies, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and people with lived experience to take an intergovernmental approach to preventing and ending homelessness. I’m grateful for their dedication and believe that together, we can prevent and end homelessness once and for all.”

The homeless initiatives in the FY24 Budget are listed below.

$118 million to support unhoused populations seeking shelter and services, including $40.7 million in the Emergency and Transitional Housing Program.

$50 million in Rapid ReHousing services for 2,000 households, including short-term rental assistance and targeted support for up to two years.

$40 million in Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Capital funds to develop 90+ new PSH units providing long term rental assistance and case management.

$37 million in Emergency Shelter capital funds to create more than 460 non-congregate shelter units.

$35 million for supportive housing services, homeless youth services, street outreach, medical respite, re-entry services, access to counsel, and other shelter diversion supports.

$21.8 million to provide homelessness prevention services to approximately 6,000 more families.

$30 million for court-based rental assistance.

$15 million to fund Home Illinois Innovations Pilots.

$12.5 million to create 500 new scattered site PSH units.

The Home Illinois plan is led by Illinois’ first-ever Chief Homelessness Officer, Christine Haley. Haley has 18 years of experience fighting homelessness.